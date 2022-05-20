One person in critical condition after being hit by a car

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Police Department responded to an injury from a car-versus-person crash.
Officers say the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Shari's restaurant and Ulta beauty.
Police officers arrived to a car parked on top of a person. Officers and good samaritans were able to lift the car off the 49-year-old man.
The 21-year-old driver stayed to cooperate with police during the investigation.
Police began life saving operations until the paramedics from Kennewick Fire Department could arrive.
KPD says the information they have gathered at this time determines the victim was laying in the parking lot before being run over.
If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information should contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.