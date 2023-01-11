KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Kennewick fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at Whispering Winds trailer park off 7th Ave.
The first units to arrive helped contain the fire to the room the fire started in. Three people were in the home at the time.
One of the three occupants was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Kennewick Fire crews encourage people to remember fire-safe habits in their homes.
Remember to check your smoke detectors are working properly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.