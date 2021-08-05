KENNEWICK - A man and a Kennewick Police Officer are recovering this morning after the man struck the officer in the face.
Kennewick Police Department responded to a call around 5 a.m. from a man who claimed his parents were conspiring with other people to kill him.
The man said they were all in his house and they needed to get there immediately. Under the new reform laws, KPD tried to establish contact by phone and when they received no answer they then headed to the 2600 block of W 6th St.
When police arrived they saw the man alone in his bedroom with his mom standing in the doorway. The man began to react frantically by banging on his window when his mom entered his room.
Police were disengaging because there was no crimes being committed until the man broke out of his window and jumped on top of one of the police cars.
The officer in the car could not move his vehicle anymore and then called for assistance.
Other officers arrived and got out of their cars. The man then jumped from one car to the other causing damage to both by banging and jumping on them.
Police continued to try to persuade him to go to the hospital where the man then attacked the police without warning and hit the officer in the head. The officer is fine.
The man was then restrained and then put into handcuffs where he began to resist even more by kicking and hitting his head on the ground.
Medical aid was applied and medics assisted with applying a sedative to get the man to calm down and to protect him from injuries.
The man confessed to being under the influence of narcotics in the ambulance and was taken to Benton County Jail for Assault in the 3rd Degree and Malicious Mischief in the 2nd Degree.