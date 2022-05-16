One person injured after hit and run in Wapato

WAPATO, WA - Friday close to 10 p.m. a pedestrian that was standing on State Route 97 was struck by a car and injured.
According to Washington State Patrol, an unknown vehicle was driving northbound when 67-year-old Alviro Selam was standing in the right lane at milepost 63. The vehicle hit the Selam then fled the scene.
The extent of Selam's injuries are unknown but he was transported to the local hospital.
If you have any information about the vehicle involved in the hit and run contact Washington State Patrol.
This is a developing story so information may change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as it becomes available.
