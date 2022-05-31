One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. -
Richland Police Department responded to a single car crash that killed one person.
RPD says the crash happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning near the El Dorado townhouses on McMurray St.
Officers say in a Facebook post that McMurray St. is now open and traffic is flowing, but investigators will be on scene for several more hours.
RPD encourages anyone driving or walking to avoid the area until they finish their investigation.
RPD says they will continue to post updates about the crash on their Facebook page.
