YAKIMA, WA - One person is dead after a car crash that happened around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning in Yakima.

A car was travelling east on North Pioneer Way when the driver lost control and the car rolled several times..

The driver was taken to a hospital with possible broken bones and the passenger a 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash..