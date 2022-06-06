One person is injured after a shooting near Pasco night club on Sunday morning

Pasco, Wash. - Pasco Police Department responded to a shooting just outside the Tropicana nightclub on early Sunday morning, just before 1 a.m.
PPD states on a Facebook post, Sergeant Ward heard "obvious gunshots" from the area off South 1st Ave. and West Columbia St.
One juvenile male was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The Facebook post states some witnesses came forward to talk to officers, but not a single person at the scene called 911 during the event.
Officers are looking to speak to more witnesses, especially if you or your car was involved in the incident.
Anyone with information, videos, or any relevant information regarding this shooting please contact Non-Emergency Dispatch at 509-628-0333 and say it's in regards to the Pasco Case 22-028851.
This is a developing story, we will post more information as it comes in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.