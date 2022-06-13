One person is injured after a Sunnyside drive-by shooting happened on Monday morning

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - At around 2 a.m. Monday morning, Yakima and Sunnyside Police Departments received a call in regards to someone being shot at.
This happened at the 1200 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
According to Yakima Police Officer Casey Schilperoort, a vehicle drove by, shot at a crowd outside of a business and drove off.
One person was shot and sent to the hospital. The Sunnyside Police Department is currently investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update as soon as we get more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.