BURBANK,WA- A resident is recovering at a local hospital after their house was engulfed in flames Tuesday twice.
Walla Walla Fire District #5 crews say they were called to the 300 block of Ringoff Rd. at 10 a.m. Tuesday, then again at around 6 p.m.
Crews say the fire was rekindled after the initial call. That is when the responders found the resident with minor injuries.
There is no report on the damages of the house at this time.
Crew are still investigating the fire.
This is a developing story.