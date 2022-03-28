One person sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and arrested for DUI

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
One person is recovering from non-serious injuries after crashing their motorcycle head-on into a pick-up truck near W 10th Ave. and S Olympia St around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
Kennewick Police Department says the motorcyclist was not wearing their helmet, as required by state law, when they crossed the center line and hit a pick-up.
KPD arrested the motorcyclist for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Officers want to remind the public that warmer weather means more people will be driving motorcycles on the roads so drivers and riders should be more alert, wear their helmets on a motorcycle and always ride sober.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.