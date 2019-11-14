WEST RICHLAND, WA - One person is in a hospital with serious injuries after a fire damaged two mobile homes Thursday afternoon.

Police and fire crews responded after the first call was made at 12:34 p.m. from Ty's Bar & Grill. Neighbors said they heard an explosion, which could have possibly been a propane tank but that was not confirmed.

The power was shut off in the area of S. 38th Ave. and W. Van Giesen St. and 8 to 10 residents were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the person injured has not been identified.