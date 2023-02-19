RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Department says around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning they had multiple calls of gunshots on the 2400 block of Delle Celle Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the street that had been shot and had a non-life-threatening wound. Police say they didn't find any other victims. After investigating, police say they believe the shooting was due to a fight at a house party.
RPD says this doesn’t appear to be random and there is not a threat to the community. Police ask if you have any information about what happened to call the non-emergency number at (509) 628-0333.
