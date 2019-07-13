KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Fire units along with Benton County Fire District #1 responded to a house fire on 7th Avenue in Kennewick early Saturday morning.

Arriving units found the house engulfed in flames and a person in the front yard who had suffered injuries related to the incident. The fire was contained to the house and there was no fire spread to other buildings on the property.

The injured resident was a 30-year-old male that was awakened by a smoke alarm. He had to break his bedroom window to escape the rapid moving fire. The resident suffered cuts to his wrists and hands from the broken glass as he exited the window and he also suffered from smoke inhalation. He was taken to the hospital.

There were three other people inside the house when the fire started and they were all able to evacuate without injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind the public to check and replace smoke detector batteries on an annual basis and to develop a fire evacuation plan that consists of alternative methods to get out of a burning building such as using a window.