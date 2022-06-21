WALLULA, Wash. -
Washington State Patrol is on scene of a semi vs. motorcycle crash on State Route 12 at the Wallula Junction.
The motorcyclist was transported by Life Flight for serious injuries.
Traffic alert in Walla Walla County: WSP is on scene of a motorcycle vs. semi truck, injury collision on SR 12 at the Wallula Junction. A detour has been set up for both directions. @WSDOT_East is helping with traffic control. pic.twitter.com/4dLVwSYvXi— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) June 21, 2022
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson says the road is blocked and a detour is set up in both directions.
WSP Trooper Thorson says the road is closed until 9 a.m., but the detours provide access for cars to still get through.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
