One person taken by Life Flight after a semi versus motorcycle crash om SR 12

WALLULA, Wash. - 

Washington State Patrol is on scene of a semi vs. motorcycle crash on State Route 12 at the Wallula Junction. 

The motorcyclist was transported by Life Flight for serious injuries. 

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson says the road is blocked and a detour is set up in both directions. 

One person taken by Life Flight after a semi versus motorcycle crash om SR 12

WSP Trooper Thorson says the road is closed until 9 a.m., but the detours provide access for cars to still get through. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.