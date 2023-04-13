GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- One person is unaccounted for following an early morning mobile home fire in Moses Lake on April 13.
Responding fire crews had the fire on the 2900 block of Road D.9-Northeast in Moses Lake out around 3 a.m.
The home partially collapsed in the fire and one adult is unaccounted for inside the home according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Four other adults were able to make it out of the home.
Recovery efforts were expected to resume during daylight hours according to the GCSO.
Grant County Fire District 5, Grant County Sheriff's Office, Grant County Fire Marshal, Grant County PUD and AMR Grant County all responded to the fire.
