FINLEY, WA- Fire crews responded to an RV fire at Homestead Mobile Trailer Park in Finley Saturday morning.
There was no one home at the time but a cat died in the fire. The RV is a total lost the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
FINLEY, WA- Fire crews responded to an RV fire at Homestead Mobile Trailer Park in Finley Saturday morning.
There was no one home at the time but a cat died in the fire. The RV is a total lost the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.