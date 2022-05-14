BENTON CITY, Wash. -
Around 1:30 a.m. on May 14, Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a gunshot victim around the 300th block of 7th Street in Benton City.
One person had been shot in the leg and had a tourniquet applied before being taken to a nearby hospital. They are now in stable condition, according to Sergeant Scott Surplus, who was called out to the scene.
The shooting was related to an attempted robbery. BCSO has two suspects and one has been identified so far. The suspect information has not been released and they are not considered a threat to the community, according to Sgt. Surplus.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
