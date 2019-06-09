UPDATE 5:38 P.M.: One suspect remains at large in Yakama Reservation murders.

In an updated press release, Yakama Nation says "due to misidentification, one suspect remains at large in the five murders that were committed on the Yakama Reservation on Saturday, June 8, 2019."

35-year-old James Cloud is still being sought by law enforcement agencies. James is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you see Cloud do not approach him, and call 911.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact police.

UPDATE: All suspects wanted in connection with five homicides that occurred on the Yakama Reservation on Saturday are in custody according to a press release by the Yakama Nation.

The remaining two suspects were arrested at 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

No other suspects are wanted for the shooting.

WHITE SWAN, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting in White Swan.

At this time not many details are being released, but the sheriff's office confirms there are multiple victims.

Deputies are in different areas investigating the shooting including 5000 Medicine Valley Road and Evans Road.

Two people have been detained, the sheriff's office has not said whether these two are suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.