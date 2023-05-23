KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Seven people took to the Cle Elum River on a makeshift raft but were quickly separated as the raft broke.
The young people made their raft near the Salmon La Sac campground on Saturday, May 20, using innertubes connected together. Tree limbs, obstacles in the water and the river's speed caused the seven to be separated, finding a teen with an ankle injury and a 17-year-old missing.
Crews responded to the area with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, ready to use Swiftwater Rescue Deputies, drones and a jet boat to find the missing teen.
The Swiftwater Rescue team found the boy two hours later, drowned and trapped under a log. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says he was wearing a floatation device.
The injured teen was returned to his family after being treated by Kittitas Valley Hospital.
KSCO also reminds the public of river dangers, especially with the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
The department says the rivers within the county are running high but can cause risks for even skilled operators because of some hazards that can't be seen. The temperature of the water in rivers and lakes are also very cold and can cause cold-water shock quickly.
It's recommended to always be cautious near water and know your limitations to avoid an emergency situation.
