A press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation: East Oregon announces one westbound and one eastbound lane of Interstate 84 reopened this evening east of Interstate 82. The route was closed because of high water and road damage.

I-84 travelers can now continue on the freeway between Exits 182 and 188. There is no detour off of I-84.

All lanes were closed between exits 182 and 188 on Friday, with a detour around the damaged section. ODOT says they first reopened one westbound lane, then one eastbound lane. The speed limit is set at 45 mph because of road damage. Crews continue to work on emergency repairs.

It still isn't clear when the second westbound lane and the eastbound lanes will be reopened.

Continue to check TripCheck.com for updates.