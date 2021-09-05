PASCO, WA
Pasco Police say they were dispatched to a collision involving two cars Saturday night around 7:13 pm. The crash happened at the intersection at Court St. and Road 88.
According to police, a 1930s classic vehicle was heading westbound on Court, coming from a car show. Inside that car were a man and a woman in their 60's. Police say they believe the woman was driving.
Another vehicle was traveling southbound on Road 88. Inside of that sedan was a man and woman in their 20's and the woman was driving. They had a stop sign, but officials are investigating what happened there that resulted in the collision.
The sedan ended up hitting the other car in the middle of the road. The car rolled and both passengers were ejected.
The 63-year-old woman died on the scene and the male passenger had serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The two people in the other car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Washington State Patrol is assisting Pasco Police Department with the investigation and they do not believe alcohol or drugs was a factor.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.