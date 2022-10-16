One woman dead after multiple shootings in Benton County

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened last night near State Route 397 in East Kennewick.
According to a press release sent from Lieutenant Jason Erickson from BCSO, a report of two cars shooting at each other came in at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday. One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other was driving north on State Route 397 towards the Cable Bridge.
That same night around 11:47 p.m., dispatch got a call about a woman who had been shot while riding inside of a car.
The car was stopped in the area of 1st Avenue and Benton Street. When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia with a gunshot wound. Police attempted to save her life, but she died because of her injuries.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is working with the WSP Crime Lab to process the crime scenes to see if they are connected.
If you have any information relating to this case, call BCSO office at (509) 735-6555 or dispatch at (509) 628-0333. The case number is 22-26168.
