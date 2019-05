PROSSER, WA - Washington State Patrol is investigating after a rollover crash on I-82 this afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. between Benton City and Prosser, three women were traveling in the westbound lanes when their car rolled into the median.

All three women were taken to the hospital; one is in serious condition and the two others with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say weather was a factor, but the crash is still under investigation.