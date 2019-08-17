One woman is dead after a fatal car accident in Walla Walla Friday afternoon

WALLA WALLA, WA - A 69-year-old woman is dead after a car accident in Walla Walla Friday afternoon.

Walla Walla County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to Hart Road for a report of single car accident.

The car was upside down and on fire with one person inside.

Deputies say heroic efforts were made by the reporting party to try and rescue the driver but the car was too badly damaged and inaccessible to successfully get the woman out.

Before police and fire arrived at the scene. they say the driver, Dorietha Kay Rothe died.

Deputies say the car was going northbound and entered the gravel shoulder where it lost control, hitting the north embankment. The car eventually came to a rest on its top completely in the ditch.

This accident is still under investigation.