One woman is dead after a motorcycle crash near Finley

FINLEY, Wash. -
One woman is dead and one man is injured after a motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck on State Route 397.
Washington State Patrol says the crash happened at 7:50 p.m. Monday while the pickup and the motorcycle were heading south on SR 397 towards Finley.
WSP Trooper David J. Brandt says the motorcycle tried to pass the pickup truck on the left-hand side in the oncoming lane when the pickup made a left turn into the parking lot.
The motorcycle ran into the pickup as it turned.
Trooper Brandt says the motorcyclists were wearing their United States Department of Transportation compliant helmets when they crashed.
The driver of the motorcycle is recovering at Trios Health, but the passenger died at Trios Health Tuesday morning just after 1 a.m.
Trooper Brandt says there were no drugs or alcohol involved in the crash but charges are still pending.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
