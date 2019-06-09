NEAR MOSES LAKE, WA - One woman is dead after a crash involving three cars just four miles north of Moses Lake.

Washington State Patrol says car one was traveling southbound on SR17 at milepost 63 when the car crossed the center line onto the northbound shoulder and then rolled.

23-year-old Emily Allen was ejected into the northbound lane and hit by two other cars.

Allen was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSP is looking for one of the cars that hit Allen and didn't stop.

The cause of this crash is under investigation.