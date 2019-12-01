Yakima, WA- One firefighter is the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Yakima County early Sunday morning. The driver was heading westbound on I-82 near milepost 57 in where the vehicle lost control and struck a firefighter who was responding to an accident.

The vehicle then proceeded to leave the scene. The vehicle is described as a white Nissan Versa between the years of 2012 and 2014 with an Oregon license plate and damage to the side bumper. If you have any information contact Washington State Patrol