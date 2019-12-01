police lights

Yakima, WA- One firefighter is the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Yakima County early Sunday morning. The driver was heading westbound on I-82 near milepost 57 in where the vehicle lost control and struck a firefighter who was responding to an accident. 

The vehicle then proceeded to leave the scene. The vehicle is described as a white Nissan Versa between the years of 2012 and 2014 with an Oregon license plate and damage to the side bumper. If you have any information contact Washington State Patrol  

Tags

Recommended for you