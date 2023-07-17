OLYMPIA, Wash.- The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, the national three-digit code that connects anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, or those seeking help for a loved one, with a trained counselor is celebrating its first year of use.

“It’s hard to overstate the importance of real-time support for people who find themselves in crisis, which is why this effort is so crucial,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “Today, people have someone to call or text for support.

Washington was the first state to pass legislation in 2021 to implement the 988 Lifeline and is among only a few states using it as more than just a crisis hotline.

According to the Washington Department of Health the legislation implementing 988 also established funding that will allow 988 dispatch hubs to send crisis units directly to callers.

Washington state currently has three 988 Crisis Lifeline Centers that answer calls around the state. According to numbers from the DOH the crisis centers have answered 65,029 calls from July of 2022 to June 2023.

Washington's 988 Crisis Lifeline Centers have also received 11,808 texts and 13,064 chats according to National 988 Data.

The Native and Strong Lifeline was launched in Washington in November 2022 with Native crisis counselors and Tribal members answering calls and has received 2,377 calls since becoming operational according to a DOH press release.

"Now that people know there are Native people on the other end of the line, they’re more inclined to call,” said Rochelle Hamilton, Tribal Operations Manager for Volunteers of America (VOA).