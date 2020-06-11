One year since the disappearance of two California men

WAPATO, WA- Sunday marked one year since two California men went missing near Wapato.

25-year-old Josiah Hilderbrand and 47-year-old Jon Cleary were making the nearly 12-hour drive from Northern California to George, Washington for a concert.

The car they were driving was found bloody and partially burned in Wapato on June 7th, 2019

Josiah Hilderbrand’s mother Liz Hilderbrand said “He was a sweet loving boy. You know he loved to be outside. He loved to climb trees.”

Hilderbrand says when she found out the car her son was traveling in was found she called law enforcement and local hospitals to try and find her son. However she says in her heart she knew her son was gone.

“It wasn't fear based or pessimism. It wasn't despair. I would say it was more on a spiritual plane, spiritual level. I knew he was gone… I knew he was gone.”

It took nearly 6 months to get a DNA result on the blood in the car. When that DNA came back it was a match.

Hilderbrand said ”I felt a sense of relief when the DNA came back. Why? Maybe because we had a definitive placement of him in the vehicle. Because I felt like the case was advancing."

She adds "There was relief because I don't know when you wait a long time for any kind of answers then any answers coming in are relieving.”

Hilderbrand says even though she wants her son back, she wants to make sure he doesn't just become a statistic.

“He is important, the people who murdered him for one did not know him and two in some ways their actions negated his value. He was valuable, he is still valuable. His story is valuable. His remains are valuable.”

Josiah was an aspiring firefighter that wanted to help people in need.

The FBI is still investigating exactly what happened to Hilderbrand and Cleary.

The family of both men are offering a $25,000.00 reward for information that leads to the bodies.

The FBI is also offering a $10,000.00 reward for any information on this case.

If you have details on the case of Josiah Hilderbrand and Jon Cleary contact the FBI at 509-453-4859.