OLYMPIA, Wash.-

The Department of Children Youth and Families (DCYF) is making it much easier for those interested in becoming a foster parent to apply.

Beginning Jan. 9, prospective and existing caregivers can access a new online application portal that streamlines the process and features user-friendly tools.

“Instead of stacks of papers, prospective and existing caregivers can complete application and renewal forms from a computer, tablet, or phone,” said DCYF Secretary Ross Hunter

According to a DCYF press release the Washington Caregiver Application Portal (WA CAP) will:

Streamline the Home Study Process used by both DCYF and CPAs.

Provide a single application source to prospective and existing caregivers.

Support providers in both English and Spanish.

Allow applicants to upload documents and track progress.

Allow electronic signatures.

Allow DCYF staff to complete paperwork and track background checks, training hours and case notes online.

“WA CAP is one of the ways DCYF is modernizing how we support families across the state and safely speed up permanency for children and youth in out-of-home placements," said Hunter.

According to DCYF's press release the transition to WA CAP will: