Online scheduling now available for Lourdes Health Urgent Care

PASCO, WA – Lourdes Health announces Monday that patients can now make urgent care appointments through online scheduling.
The online scheduling tool allows patients to skip the line and waiting room and show up at their scheduled appointment time for their visit.
“This is an exciting new resource for our patients that we hope will allow for more convenience in their schedules and in ours,” said Melda Velasquez, Director of Clinic Operations at Lourdes Health. “We want our patients to know that no matter their medical needs, they can count on us for convenient and compassionate care. And we hope this tool makes access to care even more convenient for them.”
Walk-in patients will still be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone with a scheduled appointment, though, will be seen at their appointed time.
“We are happy to launch this convenient and simple tool for Lourdes patients, and we hope patients will be able to use this tool when they need to be seen by a provider,” said Norma Guzman, Urgent Care Clinic Manager. “All patients, whether they’ve scheduled online or walk into our clinic, will continue to be seen and receive the care they need to get going again.”
Patients can use the urgent care online scheduling link at YourLourdes.com/online-scheduling, to make their own appointments. Online scheduling for urgent care visits is only available up to 24 hours in advance.
Lourdes Urgent Care is located at 5304 N. Road 68 in Pasco and is open daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.