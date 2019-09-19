ST. CLOUD, MN - A Minnesota school district is facing backlash after pictures of a new school lunch offering went viral on social media.

KARE-TV says Maryn Holler, a student at Apollo High School in St. Cloud, shared photos of her meal to Facebook on Friday, which consisted of a hot dog bun with melted cheese, a handful of carrots and some marinara sauce.

"Alright, so I paid for this to eat at lunch today," she captioned the photos, which had been shared nearly 1,000 times by Thursday morning. "I thank God everyday that my family has the money where I get to go home and eat actual food. There are kids at this school who this is ALL THEY GET TO EAT, and we were given a hotdog bun with cheese. It’s honestly sad to know that we go to school and pay around 3 dollars for something that cost .50 cents to make."

A couple hours later, the St. Cloud Area School District made its own Facebook post to address the complaints.

"Oops! We goofed," the district said in the post. "Tried a new menu item today at lunch and we hear it was not a winner! Going forward, we will gather input from our students on new menu options. Thanks for the feedback!"

Despite the district clarifying that the food pictured was just one of the menu choices for the day, many of the district's social media followers were still appalled.

"A choice?" replied one person. "No, it's barf on a plate."

Another person argued that it wasn't a new menu option: "This is not new! My son was served this exact meal last year!," another woman wrote.

Others were more understanding. One man commented: "Thanks for being real and using the "mistake" to get further input. We've all tried new recipes that flop... it happens!"