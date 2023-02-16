KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Port of Kennewick has begun its first construction project on Vista Field, the recently transformed space on Crosswind Blvd meant to become a revitalized town center. It had once been an airport for public use with two hangars, which are incorporated in the reimagined space.
The Port held a grand opening in June 2022 after the field's infrastructure updates were completed. Since then, the space has featured a commercial plaza, pedestrian amenities and greenery. To fully transform it into a town center, the Port is now focused on projects within Vista Field.
The Port's executive officer Tim Arntzen told NonStop Local that the first project is officially underway. The two hangars will be transformed into semi-open air pavilions, allowing for a multitude of events like Saturday markets, plays and musical performances. It's expected to bring in a lot of activity.
"It's interesting, and important to bring in activity early on," said Arntzen.
Benton County funded the Port of Kennewick with $3.4 million for the project, referred to as the Rural County Capital Fund. But the county sustainability manager Adam Fyall calls it the .09 Fund, because it's .09 rebate on state sales and use taxes.
The project won't cost citizens any extra tax dollars, as the percentage comes out of the state sales tax, according to Fyall. Then the money comes back to Benton County for economic development projects, rather than to Olympia.
The open air pavilion project is expected to go to bid in Fall 2023, but plans are still developing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.