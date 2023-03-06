GRANDVIEW, Wash.-

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is hosting an open house on Thursday, March 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. to share information about its plans to eradicate the invasive Japanese beetle.

The event will take place at the Grandview Library, 500 W. Main St. Grandview, WA 98930.

Residents in the infestation zone are encouraged to attend to learn about the proposed eradication and give consent to have their property treated free of charge. WSDA will have English and Spanish-speaking representatives at the event to answer questions or take consent forms according to an agriculture press release.

Topics that will be addressed at the open house: