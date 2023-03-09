GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture held an open house at the Grandview Library from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 9 with updates on the invasive Japanese beetle species’ infestation.
The pests are not native to the area and pose a large threat to farms, gardens and the whole environment, according to the WSDA. This is because they skeleton leaves when they feed. If you find one on your property, you can collect and kill it in a jar of soapy water. Traps are also sold around the region; WSDA just asks that you drop off full traps at the Grandview Bleyhl’s for tracking.
“They love to eat all of the things that we love to grow and that we love to eat,” said Amber Betts from the WSDA. “They love over 300 different types of plants, including hops, which is a giant part of our economies here for agriculture. They love roses, they love grapes; we love roses and we love hops and we love grapes.”
WSDA will offer free yard treatment in Grandview, Mabton and Sunnyside over the summer. Homes eligible for free treatment will receive a unique PIN; go online and input this pin to give WSDA permission to treat your yard.
If you see a Japanese beetle, WSDA asks that you report the sighting. The pests have metallic green bodies and copper wings with light tufts on the side. Take a picture of it and note the location, either by calling 1-800-443-6684, emailing pestprogram@agr.wa.gov or going online.
