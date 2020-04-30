PASCO, WA - The Pasco Chamber of Commerce has sent a letter to Washington Governor Jay Inslee asking for guidance on reopening businesses.
Executive director Colin Hastings says the chamber supports the governor's decision to reopen private construction. He says the guidelines used for the construction industry could be applied to many other businesses in the community.
In the letter, he says businesses have a desire to get back to work in a measured and safe way.
"This is not a desire to return to work “as normal”, but to return to work with appropriate social distancing, PPE, and hygiene procedures, as well as clear instructions for interaction with their customers and clients," Hasting said. "We request your leadership in developing these types of specific guidelines that would allow our businesses to open while remaining protective of community health. "