YAKIMA, Wash.- The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market's (DYFM) planned move to its new location in the Rotary Marketplace at 15 west Yakima Ave has been pushed back to June 25.
“It’s unfortunate, but with all that still needs to be accomplished it only makes sense to push back the farmers market relocation to a later date," said Yvette Lippert, DYFM Manager.
According a DYFM press release ongoing electrical and construction work, including the pouring of concrete, will prevent the market from opening on June 4 as planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.