KENNEWICK, WA - COVID-19 has unfortunately caused a number of disruptions to our country and across the globe. From toilet paper and health supply shortages to schools, events and sports being cancelled, just about everyone has felt the affects of the Coronavirus. Critical infrastructure, however, such as health care, energy and yes, even irrigation water/wastewater must 'flow' on.
Here at Kennewick Irrigation District, our highest priority is keeping our customers and staff safe. We've taken several steps by having those who can, work from home and those who can't, practice social distancing. The operation and delivery of irrigation water is deemed 'critical infrastructure' and we will continue to operate, with safety in mind, providing water to our customers.
Our operational crews, who support the operation, inspection and maintenance of essential public works facilities, will be equipped with hand sanitizer and water jugs/soap for hand washing. Other efforts to keep the water flowing include staggering shifts and having our crews report directly to the job site, rather than the office. For about three weeks, our office has been closed to the public, however, we've offered several alternatives for making payments, including online and over the phone. As a courtesy during this difficult time, we've removed credit/debit card fees and won't shut off potable water to those who are late with their payments.