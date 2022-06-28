YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is joining in on Operation Dry Water efforts, a nationwide campaign promoting sobriety while boating. Several law enforcement agencies will be monitoring the water between July 2 and July 4, including YCSO Marine Patrol Deputies, patrolling in an effort to reduce boating collisions.
Deputies will be on the lookout for impaired or reckless boat operators, as well as conducting safety inspections.
A Boating While Under the Influence charge comes with a fine of at least $1,000. Operating a boat recklessly can bring a $500 fine.
YCSO asks boaters to have all required equipment and verify the condition. Boats must have Coast Guard-approved life jackets and proper boater education for skippers.
