YAKIMA, WA – The U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) announced today that Operation Invictus Civitas, Undefeatable Community, made their 200th arrest since launching the operation on June 3, 2019.

The suspect - whose identity was not released - had been sought by the task force for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender by the Washington State Department of Corrections and the Yakima Police Department.

The task force learned that the suspect was trying to sell narcotics in Yakima, and an operation was put together with the Yakima Police Department Gang Unit to arrest the suspect.

The suspect was arrested near the 1700 block of East Nob Hill Blvd with about 14 grams of methamphetamine and 5 tablets of oxycodone. He had also been traveling with three minor children in his car. The suspect was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and the children were released to the custody of their mother.

Sheriff Robert Udell, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said, “Operation Invictus is an outstanding example of what law enforcement can accomplish when we work together to address violent crime in Yakima County. I am proud of what this team has accomplished to make our community safer, and look forward to what we will continue to accomplish.”

Operation Invictus is a joint United States Marshals Service, Operation Triple Beam, Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force initiative geared toward reducing violent crime in the Yakima region.

According to Chief Matt Murray, Yakima Police Department, “Operation Invictus Civitas has been an incredible success. The arrest of the 200th fugitive far exceeds the expectations I had as we began this operation in June. I applaud the hard work of the team and am confident that these efforts are making Yakima safer!”

U. S. Marshal Craig Thayer, Eastern District of Washington, observed that “The 200 violent offenders safely arrested thus far during Operation Invictus Civitas are testament to the dedication and professionalism of the participating law enforcement agencies. Our communities are safer because of this success. We recognize that there are still those who are committing illegal acts against the community, and we want them to know that we are committed to protecting the community from violent crime, during this operation and after”.