CENTRAL WASHINGTON - The Yakima Police Department along with a dozen other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working together for what's being called "Operation Invictus."

This is a targeted effort to identify, locate and arrest violent crime fugitives throughout the Central Washington region this summer.

The goal is to make our communities safer.

Results after week one show a total of 13 arrests, 7 of those gang related.

The Kennewick Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff's Office are also participating in this operation..

If you know anything about where a violent crime fugitive might be, contact Yakima Police.