YAKIMA, WA - Over the summer the Yakima Police Department kept busy with a program called Operation Invictus.

YPD focused on arresting some of their most wanted criminals.

"Operation Invictus was a summer-long program designed to take the most serious offenders off the streets that were already wanted," said Chief Mathew Murray, Yakima Police Department.

Chief Murray said Operation Invictus was very productive.

"The final number was 246; of course we also recovered firearms, drugs, cars and, bulletproof vests," said Murray.

Records show that last year there were 16 homicides; now with only 2 months left in the year there has only been 5.

Chief Murray said he "truly believes that one of the primary ways to reduce crime is to have a better relationship with the community and the only way to do that is to be present with the community."

Since 2017, crime has decreased by almost 49 percent.

"I don't think any program or person or even an organization is responsible for crime; it's a community thing," said Murray. "When crime is really bad the community owns it. And when it gets good the community should own that too."

YPD has been active on social media asking for the communities help to solve crime.