KENNEWICK, WA - Jill Rothford and her daughter Lynette had a very busy week.

Today they finished a mission they call 'Operation Valentine.'

"Operation Valentine started back in Hermiston, Oregon with a group that I was with, the 'Umatilla County Peer Support Network sponsored by Life Way. When I moved back from Hermiston to Tri Cities I decided that I would like to keep that tradition going," Jill said.

Since June, she and Lynette have made six hundred Valentine's Day cards.

"Even if I have a bad day and I help somebody, it still makes me feel bubbly inside," Lynette said.

Thursday, they brought 60 of those to their first stop, Life Care Center of Kennewick.

"It's really nice when other people come in and bring these cards," Life Care Center resident Emmett Williams said.

The unexpected visit lit up residents' faces.

"I didn't even know anybody knew I was here. But they found me and gave me a Valentine. And that's nice," Life Care Center resident Norma Nelson said.

Operation Valentine's only goal is to remind everyone that they are loved.

"Just because they are in a facility doesn't mean that they are not loved," Jill said.

Jill and Lynette don't plan on stopping the tradition any time soon.

"Even after I move out, or my mom dies, I plan on continuing it no matter what," Lynette said.