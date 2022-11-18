YAKIMA, Wash.-
Twelve youth at OIC of Washington have spent the summer and fall months in experimental learning programs. OIC calls them OIC Futures. The program is meant to re-engage and job train with partners at West Valley School District's Open Doors program. 12 students built two tiny homes for a program based out of Seattle.
The program, Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), is one of the largest operators of Tiny Homes Villages in the country.
LIHI partnered with ANEW- a program dedicated to improving access and advancement of women who aren't in traditional careers. The program is the oldest and continuously running apprenticeship in the country.
Based in the Puget Sound, ANEW Consultant Melinda Nichols reached out to YouthBuild-OIC in hopes of bringing the opportunity to the east side of the state.
Together, LIHI and ANEW provided plans and materials and OIC Futures and YouthBuild-OIC provided the people-power, instruction and overall program design and management.
The Tiny Home built by the students and construction trainer Roger McCausland will be taken back to the west side and installed at one of LIHI's Tiny Home Villages. The villages have become a model to the rest of the country as a solution to the homelessness crisis.
Youth ennrolled in OIC Futures have the opportunity to earn their GED or other academic projects. They're also allowed to build resumes, go to job fairs and participate in job readiness activities. According to OIC Youth Programs Instructor Katy Scofield, OIC Futures had a very productive summer, academically speaking.
"We're seeing a large amount of student who have the skills, but disengaged during COVID-19 and have realized that getting their GED is a faster track to employment," says Scofield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.