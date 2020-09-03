Opportunity Grant Will Continue to Benefit Columbia Basin College Students

PASCO, Wash. – The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Columbia Basin College a five-year extension of a grant helping students complete courses, graduate, and transfer out to four-year universities.
The federally funded grant, which covers a five-year period through 2025, will deliver CBC’s TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) $347,603 per year, for a total of over $1.7M.
TRIO SSS serves 200 students at CBC, with a focus on first generation college students, low income students, and students with disabilities. “Some students will come in unsure or nervous,” says Amy Stroud, CBC Director for Student Support Services. “It may be their first encounter with an advisor, or maybe they are in a major transition in their life. It’s a new, uncharted territory. We map it out into a plan of action. It gives them confidence and a strong direction to reach their goals.”
To demonstrate the program’s effectiveness, Stroud points to improvement in retention and graduation rates among TRIO SSS students, and emphasizes the importance of the relationships the program forges between TRIO SSS advisors and students. “I’m just so proud of how much our staff cares,” Stroud says. “We know the students’ names and they know our names. TRIO is their home on campus.”