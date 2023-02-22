KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Columbia Industries graduated their tenth class of Opportunity Kitchen food service students into the Tri-Cities Community on Thursday, February 16th.
“Our entire team is excited to celebrate the tenth graduating class of Opportunity Kitchen,” said Michael Novakovich, President and CEO of Columbia Industries.
Students in the program spent 12 weeks alongside Executive Chef Instructor Derek Smith covering a comprehensive curriculum to prepare them for food service, hospitality, or catering employment.
According to a Columbia Industries press release the students learn skills such as safe food handling, cooking techniques, weighing, and measuring ingredients, following, and creating recipes, catering and customer service, while also receiving program certification and a Food Handler Permit.
The four graduates were presented with Chef’s jackets, a knife set and other culinary tools, as well as a certificate of completion, to recognize their accomplishment during the February 16 graduation ceremony.
“When preparation meets opportunity, success happens and our graduates are now better prepared for life and career success thanks to their hard work, the dedication of our team and outstanding community partnerships," said Novakovich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.