KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Opportunity Kitchen gives people with employment barriers a place to learn giving them on the job experience.
The opportunity kitchen opened up a new location in the public market at the Columbia River Warehouse.
"What we have here is great food and an even greater mission." Executive training chef Derek smith said.
The twelve-week program has been operating out of the federal building.
"You can come see us but you have to pass through security so what's nice here is you don't get frisked if you want to come have lunch so we feel like it's a little easier to get to the public," Smith said.
The new location will help people with employment barriers have an opportunity to learn how to work in the kitchen.
Smith said, "...what we want to do is help them build though life skills and knife skills we always like that slogan."
Alex Aguire started as a student in the program and graduated in 2020. He stayed on as a prep cook and helps train the newer students.
He said, "For me it's fun passing down my knowledge especially when they're so, when they want to learn, that's the thing if they want to learn passing on my knowledge makes it super fun."
Aquire tells me without opportunity kitchen he wouldn't be where he is today.
"I've always loved cooking the smell the sounds the tastes, you know everything and I always wanted, I always told my mom, you know, I want to be a chef, but you know no one would hire me because of my disabilities," he said.
The food at the market is made with locally sourced ingredients and focuses on food you can grab and eat while walking around the market.
The Opportunity Kitchen is open from 10 a.m. To 7 P.M. Thursday through Saturday and on Sunday from 10 a.m. To 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.