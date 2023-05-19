MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash.- The Johnston Ridge Observatory, Coldwater Lake and the Hummocks Trail is still closed following the May 14 landslide on State Route 504.
An 85-foot bridge was washed out in the slide and the power is out at the observatory. The Department of Transportation closed the highway at mile post 43, closing off access to the lake and trail.
The USDA Forest Service says there are still places to visit on the mountain that avoids where crews are working.
The north side of the mountain hosts the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument with other viewpoints with information to learn about the eruption and recovery of the volcano. Snow is still melting in the forest and more roads will open allowing access to further opportunities in the near future.
WSDOT is planning a flight over the affected area on May 19 to find access points and develop a plan to clear the slide. At this time, there is no timetable to when it can be cleared to allow the highway to reopen. A team from the National Incident Management Organization has arrived at the area to coordinate between agencies.
