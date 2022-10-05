October, 5, is World Teachers' Day, and the scholarship website Scholaroo has released a study ranking 2022's Best (and Worst) States for Teachers.
Scholaroo based its study on nine categories to determine the top fifteen states for teachers based on the best work benefits offered.
According to Scholaroo's study the top five best states for teachers were:
Oregon
Kansas
North Carolina
Washington
Wisconsin
The complete study and rankings of the best states for teachers can be found here.
