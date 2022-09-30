SALEM, Ore.-
Oregon will receive $3.3 million in school safety and violence prevention grants.
"Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe," Oregon Governor Kate Brown said of the funds.
The funding will help school districts across Oregon strengthen existing programs to help prevent bullying, cyberbullying, harassment, and intimidation.
"Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care," said Governor Brown.
